Fear got people quiet about dem oil company

De Cummingsburg Accord that de Hay Heff See sign wid Hap New more secure than Jagdeo bank book. When dem two party sign de accord somebody mek a big announcement that de accord more secure than Jagdeo bank book.

Unless de owner show you, you can’t see it. De Hay Heff See tell everybody that de accord will be a secret. But de same people is de ones who release de first accord. That one had nuff things that sweeten de party.

This one got more cuts than a discount store that offering things fuh sale. De number of seats cut, de number of ministers cut and some odda things cut. Dem boys decide to ask Ram Jattan why he decide to keep this one a secret.

De man tell dem boys how he decide to be like Jagdeo and keep everything secret. That was only one thing wha he seh. Of course dem boys always talking bout de oil contract. One question is why he and Soulja Bai don’t want to renegotiate de oil contract.

Even Jagdeo don’t want to renegotiate de contract. Some people believe money pass; some believe Guyanese stupid and some think Guyanese got a complex.

That is why when dem boys ask Ram Jattan if he gun push fuh de coalition to renegotiate de contract de answer dem get lef dem dumb. De man tell dem that all who want to renegotiate got to do is form a political party, win de elections and then dem can renegotiate de contract.

But it got more than that. Jagdeo frighten Exxon. He believe de oil company got people it can hire to hurt any leader who try to stand in de way of de company.

Is like when de mafia use to control New York. Nobody was too big fuh de Mafia. Is de same fear people got fuh de oil company. That is why dem don’t have too much criticism. Is only de Waterfalls paper carrying de fight wid dem boys.

Talk half and be brave.