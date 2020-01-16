Latest update January 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

EPA mulls closure of N/A, Byderabo landfills – alternative sites being sought

Jan 16, 2020 News 0

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is giving serious consideration to the closure of two landfills—the Esplanade in New Amsterdam and Byderabo in Cuyuni-Mazaruni.

Head of the Sanitation Management Unit, Gordon Gilkes

This comes after the environmental agency stipulated new landfill and dumpsite criteria and a list of all landfill sites was created. This list was used to determine which would be closed or upgraded to the EPA standards. It was discovered that both of the landfills happen to be situated close to residential areas.
Head of the Sanitation Management Unit, Gordon Gilkes noted that there is a pressing issue to close the Esplanade facility, mainly because a synthetic track is adjacent to the site. With regards to the Byderabo site, which initially would have developed into swamp area, Gilkes added that residents built their houses close to their site.
It should be noted that living in close proximity to the dumpsites and landfills can have significant health risks. Multiple results have shown a strong association between Hydrogen Sulphide (used as a surrogate for all pollutants co-emitted from the landfills) and deaths caused by lung cancer, as well as deaths and hospitalizations for respiratory diseases. It is for this reason that the EPA is considering the closure of both of the sites.
Gilkes continued, however, that they have found alternative sites for both areas, but they need to be fully developed before the transition could be done.
The sanitation head explained that waste management is set to be the major undertaking for the Ministry of Communities this year, as Guyana pursues a green development path.
Gilkes said that his unit was looking at crafting a waste management plan for Georgetown and the other towns. The idea, he said, was to have each town more involved in managing its waste.
“I think that’s important in terms of aligning the programme with the Green State Development Strategy…which talks about having environmental issues dealt with. Bringing those landfill sites under proper management will help to eliminate the environmental degradation that may exist,” Gilkes said, who was at the time addressing the ministry’s two-day senior staff conference which opened on Tuesday.
He added that a major issue the Unit encountered last year was meeting the EPA’s criteria for landfill and dumpsites. Priority areas for 2020 also include continuing works on six existing sites, including the Haags Bosch facility.

More in this category

Sports

WBCA/Anil Lalsa Construction Co. two-day final re-scheduled

WBCA/Anil Lalsa Construction Co. two-day final re-scheduled

Jan 16, 2020

The West Berbice Cricket Association (WBCA) has re-scheduled the final of the Anil Lalsa Construction Company two-day tournament for next weekend. The final was set to commence on Saturday at Bush...
Read More
UWI T20 tourney in Trinidad

UWI T20 tourney in Trinidad

Jan 16, 2020

Savage Legends overcome HS Masters in T20 fixture

Savage Legends overcome HS Masters in T20 fixture

Jan 16, 2020

Turbo football tournament “We are not scared of anyone” – Nigel Denny

Turbo football tournament “We are not scared of...

Jan 16, 2020

Lindeners get to pay final respects to cricket legend Basil Butcher

Lindeners get to pay final respects to cricket...

Jan 16, 2020

GTTA changes dates for National C/ships

GTTA changes dates for National C/ships

Jan 16, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • There is no leak

    What nonsense is this being peddled that the Auditor General’s Report for 2018 was leaked to the media? The Report, once... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019