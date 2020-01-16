Latest update January 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

Cops seek to charge two for wedding house killing

Jan 16, 2020 News 0

Police are seeking to charge two men for the murder of 26-year-old Rudendra Persaud, who died from a beating he sustained during a fracas last Sunday at a Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara wedding house.

Rudendra Persaud called ‘Boyo’ at the wedding, hours before the deadly encounter

A file on the case is likely to be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) today.
Both suspects were detained on Tuesday after turning up at police stations with attorneys. One of the suspects is 20-year-old Errol Thapordeen, also called ‘Buffy,’ ‘Bowie’ and ‘Powie,’ of Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, for whom police had issued a wanted bulletin.
Police have refuted reports that the killing stemmed from a robbery.
Acting Crime Chief Michael Kingston said that Rudendra Persaud was injured during a fracas, while Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor, said the case was one of “disorderly behaviour at the wedding house.”
Persaud, 26, died at a Georgetown Hospital on Sunday, after he was struck on his head, allegedly by individuals who had come in, uninvited, to the Non Pareil wedding house.
It is alleged that he had intervened in a fight that had broken out between the men and some guests.
Police had said that Persaud had left for home and was later found lying in a pool of blood.

 

