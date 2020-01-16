Latest update January 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

3,000 acres mistake corrected in Official Gazette

Jan 16, 2020

– GPL director sues media houses

Director of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), Kirk Hollingsworth, has sued a number of media houses including Kaieteur News in excess of $50M.

Kirk Hollingsworth

The former Executive Director of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry also want the story to be taken off the website… https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com
According to the Statement of Claim contained in court papers served, Hollingsworth named the National Media and Publishing Company Limited, the publisher of Kaieteur News, and Editor in Chief, Adam Harris as respondents. They have 28 days to file a defence.
The director said he has suffered immensely and received a large number of messages following the publication. He also would have lost business.
The article referred to was published in Kaieteur News on November 11th, 2019 and headlined. “Govt. gives out land larger than G/town to a single individual”.
The article was based on a publication in the Official Gazette of Guyana which had indicated that the amount of lands was over 3,000 acres and located in Ruimveldt.
The Official Gazette later corrected the mistake.
Following the article, members of the legal profession had pointed out to Kaieteur News that the ‘3,200 acres’ should really read square feet. That clarification was published.
It was pointed out that the transaction was the result of Hollingsworth regularising occupation of his house lot in North Ruimveldt. The size of the house lot is 80 feet by 40 feet.

 

