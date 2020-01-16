3,000 acres mistake corrected in Official Gazette

Latest update January 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
– GPL director sues media houses
Director of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), Kirk Hollingsworth, has sued a number of media houses including Kaieteur News in excess of $50M.
The former Executive Director of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry also want the story to be taken off the website… https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com
According to the Statement of Claim contained in court papers served, Hollingsworth named the National Media and Publishing Company Limited, the publisher of Kaieteur News, and Editor in Chief, Adam Harris as respondents. They have 28 days to file a defence.
The director said he has suffered immensely and received a large number of messages following the publication. He also would have lost business.
The article referred to was published in Kaieteur News on November 11th, 2019 and headlined. “Govt. gives out land larger than G/town to a single individual”.
The article was based on a publication in the Official Gazette of Guyana which had indicated that the amount of lands was over 3,000 acres and located in Ruimveldt.
The Official Gazette later corrected the mistake.
Following the article, members of the legal profession had pointed out to Kaieteur News that the ‘3,200 acres’ should really read square feet. That clarification was published.
It was pointed out that the transaction was the result of Hollingsworth regularising occupation of his house lot in North Ruimveldt. The size of the house lot is 80 feet by 40 feet.
Jan 16, 2020The West Berbice Cricket Association (WBCA) has re-scheduled the final of the Anil Lalsa Construction Company two-day tournament for next weekend. The final was set to commence on Saturday at Bush...
Jan 16, 2020
Jan 16, 2020
Jan 16, 2020
Jan 16, 2020
Jan 16, 2020
Some unpalatable things happened in 2019 and they force us to look back to the criticisms, this columnist, many editorials... more
What nonsense is this being peddled that the Auditor General’s Report for 2018 was leaked to the media? The Report, once... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean countries are being warned by the government of the United States of America (U.S.) and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]