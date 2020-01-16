17000 ID cards still to be uplifted from GECOM

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) still has 17000 identification (ID) cards on file which are to be collected.

This was revealed by Public Relations Officer (PRO) Yolanda Ward. Ward gave an update on the ID collection which she noted has been slow. She said that persons still have time to uplift the cards from the GECOM offices.

Officials of GECOM have called for some mechanism to be used to encourage persons who did not uplift their ID cards to do so.

In the interim, GECOM will continue to publish the names of persons who have failed to uplift their National Identification Cards.

So far, the figure points to persons from Parika, Whim and Georgetown, which represent a small number of registrants who have collected their ID cards.

According to GECOM’s calculation, 18,409 persons have been processed for new ID cards. GECOM has extended the time, indefinitely, for the collection of National Identification (ID) Cards. According to GECOM, there are approximately 9,343 persons from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who have not collected their identification (ID) cards from a list of over 18,000 names published in the local newspapers.

In Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), some 3,267 persons have not uplifted theirs. In addition to Regions Four and Six, 313 persons from Region One (Barima-Waini) have not collected their ID cards, while 548 ID cards in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) have not been collected.

Over in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), 2401 ID cards are still within GECOM’s possession, while in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) there are 1,094.

In Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), 280 ID cards are to be collected; in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) 124, and in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) another 263 ID cards are still to be collected. The area with the highest number of persons in question is Coldingen at 2,410, followed by Whim at 1,357.