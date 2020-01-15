Woman kills man who had eyes for her friend

A 44-year-old East La Penitence resident is now dead after he was stabbed to the region of his heart on Monday about 03:40 hrs.

Dead is Richard Fresco, also called “Foots” of 23 East La Penitence, Georgetown. The incident reportedly occurred at lot 65 Cross Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown between Hadfield and Leopold Streets.

Police reports say the dead man was stabbed by an unidentified male following an argument over money.

It was said that Fresco and the unidentified male were heard having a heated argument over money followed by a loud banging on a nearby zinc fence.

According to police, the victim was found lying next to the said fence and was reportedly later removed by persons unknown and placed on the eastern cross street with what appeared to be a stab wound to his upper right chest.

However, the man’s relatives relayed a different story as to how ‘Foots’ met his demise.

According to the man’s sister, her brother was stabbed by a woman only known as ‘Susan’ for allegedly hustling her female partner.

Kaieteur News was told that the deceased visited the female partner’s home on multiple occasions much to the annoyance of Susan. The woman reportedly banned him from the yard but he continued to pursue her partner.

It was said that the man went to the woman’s home and again began harassing her on the night in question and it was there that Susan allegedly stabbed him once.

The body is currently at the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigations are still ongoing.