West Indies Over-50s engage Clarke Road United Veterans in warmup games

Couva, Trinidad and Tobago – West Indies Over-50 squad of selectees continued their week of trials in Trinidad and Tobago with a 45-over per side match against Clarke Road United Masters yesterday at the Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.

However, on Monday the West Indies Over-50s selectees had their first opportunity on the park when Amin’s XI overcame Maraj’s XI by four wickets at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain Couva.

Batting first Maraj made 126-9 (33.2) with Azad Mohammed hitting the top score of 49, while Fareed Hosein was unplayable in grabbing figures of 6.2-1-17-4.

Amin’s XI replied with 127-6 (32.5) with Sudesh Dhaniram 42, Hanif Mohamed 29 and Zamin Amin15* all chipped in to reach the target with three balls to spare. Azad Mohammed returned with the ball to claim 2/12 from seven overs.

The match originally set for 45 overs per side was reduced to 35 overs per side after overnight and early morning rain forced play to begin two hours later at 11:30hrs.

The West Indies Over-50 Selectees are looking forward to good outing against a Clarke Road United Veterans side that boasts players who wore the Trinidad and Tobago national colours at the youth and senior levels in their hay day.

The objective of the trial matches in Trinidad and Tobago is to select the first ever West Indies Over-50s team that will take part in the upcoming Over-50s World Cup in Cape Town South Africa in March this year.