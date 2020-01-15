Man turns self in with lawyer in wedding house killing

Latest update January 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
– Wanted bulletin issued for suspect
Police have issued a wanted bulletin for a suspect, while two others have turned themselves in with attorneys, following last Sunday’s beating death of Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara wedding house guest, Rudendra Persaud.
The wanted bulletin is for Errol Thapordeen, also called “Buffy, Bowie and Powie.” Police gave no further details about the suspect.
Police also declined to say how the other individuals who turned up at a police station yesterday, are connected with the case.
They are reportedly being questioned at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary.
The new developments came even as Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junior, stressed that police are not treating the killing as a robbery.
Andries told Kaieteur News that the incident was more of a case of “disorderly behaviour at the wedding house.”
Rudendra Persaud, 26, of Foulis, Enmore, died at a Georgetown hospital on Sunday, some hours after he was stuck on the head, allegedly by individuals who invaded a Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara wedding house.
It is alleged that after fights broke out between the intruders and some guests, Persaud, said to be a cousin of the groom, intervened.
Police had stated that Persaud had left for home and was later found lying in a pool of blood.
He was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and later succumbed.
