Police probing “alleged robbery” of Skeldon moneychanger

A moneychanger of Springlands, Upper Corentyne, is alleging that he was beaten and robbed of $3 million while he was making his way to work at the Skeldon Market.

According to Daneshwar “Peter” Panalall, 40, of Lot 114 Eliza Mary, Springlands, he was making his way out his street Monday morning around 7:30 on his motorcycle when he was pounced on by three men, one armed with a cutlass, at the head of the street.

“The men dem run up to me and start beat me up in meh head with the cutlass and I fall off from my motorcycle. Dem beat me more and then dem push dem hands in my pockets and took what I had and run away”, he disclosed.

Panalall stated that after the men ran away, he gave chase and was trying to make contact with the police with his cell phone since they did not take that from him during the alleged robbery. “Dem seh the patrol coming. Nearly an hour later then they come,” he said.

According to the businessman, he is not satisfied with the way the police attached to the Springlands Police Station are handling the matter.

He disclosed that he was made to give five statements to five different ranks when he was taken to the station.

He added that he then informed the ranks that he wanted to seek medical attention at a hospital and “they tell me sign and come back noon Monday”.

Panalall said he never returned because when he showed up at the hospital, he was given a document to have an x-ray and scans done but “the hospital x-ray not working”.

He said he was forced to do the x-ray at the Anamayah Memorial Hospital with a cost attached.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News was informed by a police source in Region Six that while the incident was reported as a robbery, ranks are probing other theories since the alleged victim’s story is “not adding up”.

According to the source, Panalall told ranks that the money that was stolen was not his but rather someone else’s. However when that individual was contacted by the police, he denied that it was his money but rather Panalall’s.

The source also stated that Panalall told the police that he was beaten to the head but there “were no injuries to his head”.