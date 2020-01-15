People thief and preparing to thief again

Latest update January 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
Jan 15, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Who got luck, eat pork. Dat is a Guyanese saying. If some of de people who rule dis country did live in any odda country, dem woulda either deh in jail or dem woulda face de firing squad.
De president of Pakistan actually get a death sentence. Is de goodness of de Man above mek a court rule dat he mustn’t get killed.
All over de world, corrupt leaders getting arrested. Dem boys remember when Marcos and he wife Emelda, had to face de jail. Dem boys remember how Emelda had more bags and shoes than even de queen of England.
De leaders of Malaysia deh facing de court fuh corruption. Right next door, in Brazil, Lula been to jail. Then some part of de law mek he get release till all de appeals and everything done. He popular but de court got him fuh corruption.
Imagine some people end up wid mansions while dem in power. Dem come out. If was any country dem woulda deh trying to eat dry bread and water because de people woulda jail dem. Then dem woulda convert dem same mansions to museums or tourist attractions.
And Guyana suh stupid dat de same people coming back to try to either get back in power or stay in power. Is like if de money dat dem got not enough.
Dem African leaders who believe in thiefing almost everything and leffing dem people hungry got some things dem can’t even live in and cars dem can’t even drive. Dem boys remember when dem hold one wid a dozen watches.
Dem watches worth so much dat de politician son who own dem tell de people to sell de watches and pay any expense dat he tour party would incur. Guyana is not far from dem leaders. Soulja Bai is not a crook but he got some crooks who does sit down next to him.
Dem boys ain’t talking bout nobody else because is election time and any wrong talk gon look like campaigning. But dat don’t mean dat dem boys wouldn’t look and talk bout all who thiefing.
Talk half and now is de time to halt corruption.
Jan 15, 2020Couva, Trinidad and Tobago – West Indies Over-50 squad of selectees continued their week of trials in Trinidad and Tobago with a 45-over per side match against Clarke Road United Masters yesterday...
Jan 15, 2020
Jan 15, 2020
Jan 15, 2020
Jan 15, 2020
Jan 15, 2020
My PNC source was 1000 percent reliable so I did not need to check other sources. On Sunday, I was informed that long standing... more
One of the candidates of the APNU+AFC has been telling the Coalition’s supporters that they must begin to think of themselves... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean countries are being warned by the government of the United States of America (U.S.) and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]