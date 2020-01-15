Passenger breaks tout hand for middle seat

A minibus tout, who would usually ply his trade at the Route 47 bus park in the vicinity of Demico Ice-cream parlour, Georgetown, has more to worry about.

He was brutally assaulted by a female passenger, minutes after he reportedly stopped her from sitting in the middle seat of the bus.

The incident occurred Monday around 09:00hrs.

As a result of incident, the victim is now a patient the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) nursing a broken left hand and bruises to the lower region of his back.

Kaieteur News understands that Monday morning, the tout was directing commuters to board a specific minibus when he saw a woman climbing into the bus and attempting to sit in the middle seat of the bus.

Knowing that the middle seat was already taken up by someone who had to transport items, the tout told the woman that since the middle seat is already taken up, he will let her sit in the seat behind the driver.

This however angered the woman who threw a blender at the tout and then pushed him into a pothole.

When visited by this publication at his bedside at the city hospital, the tout stated that after telling the woman not to sit in the middle seat, she started to argue with him.

He then reportedly turned his back to direct other road commuters into the bus when he was hit with something in his back.

He said that while trying to rub the part on his back that was hurting, he was then pushed by the woman into a pothole what is in the vicinity of the bus park.

“When she pushed me in that pothole, I feel when my hand slipped out I was in so much pain, I thought I would have faint away. Is my friends take me out of the pothole and take me to the hospital; because I started to cry.”

When contacted, a police sources stated that the matter was reported and it is being investigated.