Money spent on elaborate election campaigns can be spent on supporters – URP Leader

A small contingent waving white flags led by Dr. Vishnu Bandhu exited the Umana Yana after presenting their list of candidates for the upcoming March 2 elections.

They were immediately approached by media personnel from the different media houses and questioned.

“Why do you consider your United Republican Party (URP) to be different from the rest?” This was one of the many questions thrown at Bandhu.

He explained that election campaigns have evolved to be an entertainment show.

Bandhu continued that the money spent on this carnival like rallies and festivities can be used to assist party supporters.

He said that even though his party can stage one of these big rallies, hire DJs, Artistes and rent trucks, it has chosen to use its funds to do outreaches for its supporters.

Bandhu made examples of the two major parties, A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) and the People’s Progressive party Civic (PPPC).

The URP leader said that these parties waste too much money on elaborate election campaigns.

Bandhu made reference to a foreign artiste hired to perform at the recently concluded launch of the APNU+AFC campaign.

He also spoke of the excess money spent on popular DJs and transportation to transport thousands of supporters.

Note was also taken of the amount of beers and beverages that were distributed to the supporters at the rallies and even on Nominations Day.

Bandhu said that even though it is of importance that one must invest in order to stage a good campaign, a number political parties often overspend for the wrong reason.

He reminded Guyanese that it is not about who has the best show, best jingles, best artistes and beautiful banners. “It is about what can be done for the country and supporters.”

The URP leader said that majority of these supporters live in poverty and can’t afford to put clothes on their backs or to eat a proper meal.

He suggested that rather than making election campaigns super elaborate, it is better to spend this extra amount of money in doing outreaches for citizens and faithful supporters.