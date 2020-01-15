Life sentence for Grove man who fatally stabbed girlfriend 41 times

By Feona Morrison

Shivanand Roopnarine, the Grove, East Bank Demerara man who stabbed his girlfriend 41 times, causing her death, was sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of becoming eligible for parole after 20 years.

Roopnarine, 26, appeared before Justice Sandil Kissoon when the January Demerara Criminal Assizes commenced yesterday. Roopnarine opted to plead guilty to a murder indictment which stated that on April 19, 2015, in the County of Demerara, he murdered 18-year-old Alicia McPherson.

Appearing for the State were Prosecutors Tiffini Lyken, Tuanna Hardy and Nafeeza Baig.

Prosecutor Lyken in presenting short facts told the court that Roopnarine, who was 22, when the killing occurred, was in a relationship with the young girl, a resident of Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Prosecutor Lyken further told the court that on the day in question, McPherson, along with her friend, Lloyd Mark, went to a party in Sophia. Roopnarine was also at the party.

According to the prosecutor, McPherson introduced Mark as a friend to her boyfriend. When confronted by her boyfriend about being sexually involved with Mark, McPherson denied. Shortly after, the prosecutor related that Roopnarine was seen pulling a black object from his pants. His girlfriend was later found lifeless near the toilet area at the party.

The young girl’s body bore 41 stab wound; her cause of death was given as shock and haemorrhage due to multiple stab wounds.

Roopnarine was captured some 12 months after the killing. Police were forced to issue a wanted bulletin for him.

Roopnarine’s lawyer, Siand Dhurjon, in a plea of mitigation told the court that his client is extremely remorseful for his actions. Not one day goes by that he does not miss his girlfriend. Dhurjon said that at the time of the killing, his client was under the influence of alcohol.

Dhurjon is of the view that Roopnarine made a “big mistake”, but is still deserving of a second chance.

Roopnarine, in his address to the court, rendered an apology to McPherson’s family members who were seated in the courtroom. They included the young girl’s mother and sister, who both could not hold back tears. A remorseful Roopnarine in speaking to the girl’s relatives said: “I am very sorry from the bottom of my heart; I am asking for forgiveness. I have changed my life; I am going to church.”

Roopnarine, who worked as a labourer, before he was incarcerated said that he is preparing to write the CXC exams.

State Prosecutor Lyken emphasized that Roopnarine committed a heinous crime. McPherson’s mother, Denise, told the court that she misses her daughter every day.

She said that while her daughter’s death has affected her life badly, she is thankful that Roopnarine has accepted responsibility. “Why you did that to my daughter? If there was a problem, why didn’t you come and complain to me?” a grieving Denise queried of Roopnarine.

Justice Kissoon in imposing the custodial sentence reminded Roopnarine that he launched a brutal attack on someone he was in a relationship with. Though the Judge considered his early guilty plea and his expression of remorse, he pointed to several aggravating factors. For one, Justice Kissoon considered that McPherson was just a teenager when she met her untimely demise.

He also noted that a dangerous weapon was used to inflict the injuries on the young girl who a post mortem report revealed received over three dozen stab wounds.

The judge also took into consideration the degree of planning and premeditation. He weighed these factors against Roopnarine’s good character, unblemished criminal record, and the length of time he spent in pretrial custody.