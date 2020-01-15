Fight between two women leaves one blind

A fight between two women last year had left one blinded in one eye and the other before the court to answer to a wounding charge.

Charged is 29-year-old Shelly Allicock, a hairdresser of 23 Hill Street, Albouystown, who was arraigned on Monday, before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Allicock is being represented by attorney-at-law Patrice Henry, who said that his client is a mother of four. He then proceeded to make an application for Allicock to be released on a reasonable amount of bail.

The defendant denied the charge which stated that on September 25, 2019, at Hill Street, Albouystown, she unlawfully and maliciously wounded Cassie Blair, with intent to maim disable, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Quinn Harris, made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant, but asked that both Allicock and Blair be placed on a keep-the-peace bond until the completion of the matter.

The virtual complainant then told the court that since the fight with the defendant, the injuries she received had left her unable to see from her left eye, which is still swollen.

Acting Chief Magistrate Marcus adjourned the matter to February 10, 2020, and granted the defendant bail in the sum of $100,000.