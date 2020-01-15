Latest update January 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fight between two women leaves one blind

Jan 15, 2020 News 0

A fight between two women last year had left one blinded in one eye and the other before the court to answer to a wounding charge.

Charged: Shelly Allicock being escorted from the courtroom

Charged is 29-year-old Shelly Allicock, a hairdresser of 23 Hill Street, Albouystown, who was arraigned on Monday, before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Allicock is being represented by attorney-at-law Patrice Henry, who said that his client is a mother of four. He then proceeded to make an application for Allicock to be released on a reasonable amount of bail.
The defendant denied the charge which stated that on September 25, 2019, at Hill Street, Albouystown, she unlawfully and maliciously wounded Cassie Blair, with intent to maim disable, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm.
Police prosecutor Quinn Harris, made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant, but asked that both Allicock and Blair be placed on a keep-the-peace bond until the completion of the matter.
The virtual complainant then told the court that since the fight with the defendant, the injuries she received had left her unable to see from her left eye, which is still swollen.
Acting Chief Magistrate Marcus adjourned the matter to February 10, 2020, and granted the defendant bail in the sum of $100,000.

More in this category

Sports

West Indies Over-50s engage Clarke Road United Veterans in warmup games

West Indies Over-50s engage Clarke Road United Veterans in warmup...

Jan 15, 2020

Couva, Trinidad and Tobago – West Indies Over-50 squad of selectees continued their week of trials in Trinidad and Tobago with a 45-over per side match against Clarke Road United Masters yesterday...
Read More
Shiv Chanderpaul All-Weather practice facility

Shiv Chanderpaul All-Weather practice facility

Jan 15, 2020

Samaroo is best batsman; Joseph takes best bowler prize at Ogle CC awards

Samaroo is best batsman; Joseph takes best bowler...

Jan 15, 2020

Good Success and Sans Souci register victories

Good Success and Sans Souci register victories

Jan 15, 2020

Turbo Football Tournament GFC to face Rangers in replay of last year’s final

Turbo Football Tournament GFC to face Rangers in...

Jan 15, 2020

Congratulations are in order for the GFF, Lady Jags and Technical Team

Congratulations are in order for the GFF, Lady...

Jan 15, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019