Disciplinary Actions being considered

– As probe into allegations against GPHC Nursing Director ends

Necessary disciplinary actions against all relevant parties are being considered as the probe into the allegations leveled against Director of Nursing Services of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Keith Alonzo, comes to an end.

This was related by GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Brig. George Lewis.

Brig. Lewis pointed out that following the allegations against Alonzo, by several nurses, all parties involved were sent on administrative leave to facilitate an investigation into the matter.

That investigation has now been completed by the committee set up to deal with the matter and its findings have been shared to all the relevant parties. This information has not been shared with the public since it is an internal matter.

Mr. Lewis noted that while the committee set up to deal with the matter has presented its findings, it was not allowed to recommend any disciplinary actions. This is now being discussed among the relevant authorities within the Corporation.

All parties involved have since returned to work.

Late last year, the nurses expressed their concerns with the manner in which Alonzo usually treats junior members of staff.

The allegations made on Facebook included accusations of Alonzo making derogatory remarks towards nurses and exercising an authoritative approach to them, including those who are pregnant and even unwell.