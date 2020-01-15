Latest update January 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Disciplinary Actions being considered

Jan 15, 2020 News 0

– As probe into allegations against GPHC Nursing Director ends

Necessary disciplinary actions against all relevant parties are being considered as the probe into the allegations leveled against Director of Nursing Services of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Keith Alonzo, comes to an end.

Director of Nursing Services, Keith Alonzo

This was related by GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Brig. George Lewis.
Brig. Lewis pointed out that following the allegations against Alonzo, by several nurses, all parties involved were sent on administrative leave to facilitate an investigation into the matter.
That investigation has now been completed by the committee set up to deal with the matter and its findings have been shared to all the relevant parties. This information has not been shared with the public since it is an internal matter.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), George Lewis

Mr. Lewis noted that while the committee set up to deal with the matter has presented its findings, it was not allowed to recommend any disciplinary actions. This is now being discussed among the relevant authorities within the Corporation.
All parties involved have since returned to work.
Late last year, the nurses expressed their concerns with the manner in which Alonzo usually treats junior members of staff.
The allegations made on Facebook included accusations of Alonzo making derogatory remarks towards nurses and exercising an authoritative approach to them, including those who are pregnant and even unwell.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

West Indies Over-50s engage Clarke Road United Veterans in warmup games

West Indies Over-50s engage Clarke Road United Veterans in warmup...

Jan 15, 2020

Couva, Trinidad and Tobago – West Indies Over-50 squad of selectees continued their week of trials in Trinidad and Tobago with a 45-over per side match against Clarke Road United Masters yesterday...
Read More
Shiv Chanderpaul All-Weather practice facility

Shiv Chanderpaul All-Weather practice facility

Jan 15, 2020

Samaroo is best batsman; Joseph takes best bowler prize at Ogle CC awards

Samaroo is best batsman; Joseph takes best bowler...

Jan 15, 2020

Good Success and Sans Souci register victories

Good Success and Sans Souci register victories

Jan 15, 2020

Turbo Football Tournament GFC to face Rangers in replay of last year’s final

Turbo Football Tournament GFC to face Rangers in...

Jan 15, 2020

Congratulations are in order for the GFF, Lady Jags and Technical Team

Congratulations are in order for the GFF, Lady...

Jan 15, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019