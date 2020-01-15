City Town Clerks failure to hand over records hamper Council‘s ability to track assets

Failure by previous Town Clerks of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council(M&CC) to hand over pertinent records before departing their posts has left the officers of the Municipality in a peculiar position. They cannot track coiuncil assets.

On Monday, City Mayor Ubraj Narine, sought information from Town Clerk (Ag) Sherry Jerrick on the records of properties under the control of the Council.

The Mayor had recommended that the Council take stock to all the properties leased or otherwise under its control. He suggested it would be good for the Council to know exactly how much valuable assets it has.

“It seems as though the Council is very rich but without documents to support, it would be useless.” Responding to the Mayor’s request, Jerrick reminded the meeting of Councillors that the Council has an issue with record keeping.

Jerrick said that the Council that the issue may have stemmed from the failure by previous Town Clerks to hand over pertinent documents belonging to Council.

The officer said that failure to conduct a proper handing over dates to the previous Town Clerks Carol Sooba.

Jerrick told the Council that after Sooba was removed from the post, Royston King took over but he was also fired to make way for Sharon Harry-Munroe. Harry-Munroe is currently on leave.

Jerrick is currently acting in the position. She clarified that she cannot say definitely which Town Clerk should be held responsible for the missing documents. Jerrick, nonetheless, asked the Council for permission to have the matter dealt with internally, in the absence of the media.

Last October, the Council dealt with a similar situation. A request for an asset register by the Local Government Commission (LGC) proved challenging. Officers of City Hall reported that they could not find the document.

Back then, Jerrick explained that the Commission had granted City Hall more time to submit the information but by now the assets register should be complete.