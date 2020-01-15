City Hall meets the people:

Latest update January 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
―scores of residents take advantage of the initiative
To ensure the concerns of residents of Georgetown are addressed properly and promptly, the Mayor and City Council facilitated its first ‘open day’ yesterday.
Held in the compound of the municipality, residents from several communities across the Capital city took advantage of the initiative.
Notwithstanding the inclement weather, the scores benefited from an interfaith service which preceded the day’s activity.
Mayor of Georgetown, His Worship Ubraj Narine, said that while there were numerous complaints raised by those attending the event, the majority of the issues were immediately addressed.
He said most of the concerns were focused around the Newtown area. “Those raised were about drainage and lights. Another worry highlighted to the council is about rates and taxes… These people are seeing the development and the progress we are making and so they came today also to compliment us as well,” Pandit Narine revealed.
The City Mayor also used the platform to call on all staffers at City Hall to continue working in the best interest of the citizenry.
“We need to return standards, principle and honesty to the organisation. These criteria are what our President David Granger makes his priority,” he stated.
Working alongside Mayor Narine was Deputy Mayor of Georgetown Alfred Mentore, Acting Town Clerk Sherry Gerrick, and other departmental heads. (DPI)
