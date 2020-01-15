Latest update January 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BK Int’l wants $518M to repair sea defence in Region Six

Jan 15, 2020 News 0

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened ¬¬¬¬¬six bids for five major governmental projects.
One notable project included the ¬¬¬repairs to a sea defence project, which is set to be constructed from Sisters to Lonsdale Village in Region Six, East Bank Berbice.
The construction of a new sea defence follows after the September 29 to October 2, 2019 record- breaking high tide devastated not only those residents of Region Six, but the entire coastal Guyana.
Families living close to the shore struggled to keep their belongings from being further damaged by the salt water rushing in from Atlantic Ocean.
At the time, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure had spearheaded works with A&S General Contractors and BK International to erect temporary sea defence, along certain points at the Mahaicony foreshore, which consisted of rocks and mud.
However, those efforts almost immediately served no relief.

 

Ministry of the Presidency (MOtP) – Department of Energy (DOE)
Consultancy services for the Strategic Environmental and Social Assessment (SESA) Project Implementation Unit

 

 

Consultancy services for an independent administrator to prepare Guyana’s second Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Report for the fiscal year 2018

 

 

 Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA)
Cleaning, clearing and maintenance of sewage system

 

Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Sea a river defense project- Lot Six: Sisters to Lonsdale Ville Region Six

 

Ministry of Legal Affairs
Public awareness and education campaign on justice reform in Guyana

More in this category

Sports

West Indies Over-50s engage Clarke Road United Veterans in warmup games

West Indies Over-50s engage Clarke Road United Veterans in warmup...

Jan 15, 2020

Couva, Trinidad and Tobago – West Indies Over-50 squad of selectees continued their week of trials in Trinidad and Tobago with a 45-over per side match against Clarke Road United Masters yesterday...
Read More
Shiv Chanderpaul All-Weather practice facility

Shiv Chanderpaul All-Weather practice facility

Jan 15, 2020

Samaroo is best batsman; Joseph takes best bowler prize at Ogle CC awards

Samaroo is best batsman; Joseph takes best bowler...

Jan 15, 2020

Good Success and Sans Souci register victories

Good Success and Sans Souci register victories

Jan 15, 2020

Turbo Football Tournament GFC to face Rangers in replay of last year’s final

Turbo Football Tournament GFC to face Rangers in...

Jan 15, 2020

Congratulations are in order for the GFF, Lady Jags and Technical Team

Congratulations are in order for the GFF, Lady...

Jan 15, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019