BK Int’l wants $518M to repair sea defence in Region Six

Latest update January 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened ¬¬¬¬¬six bids for five major governmental projects.
One notable project included the ¬¬¬repairs to a sea defence project, which is set to be constructed from Sisters to Lonsdale Village in Region Six, East Bank Berbice.
The construction of a new sea defence follows after the September 29 to October 2, 2019 record- breaking high tide devastated not only those residents of Region Six, but the entire coastal Guyana.
Families living close to the shore struggled to keep their belongings from being further damaged by the salt water rushing in from Atlantic Ocean.
At the time, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure had spearheaded works with A&S General Contractors and BK International to erect temporary sea defence, along certain points at the Mahaicony foreshore, which consisted of rocks and mud.
However, those efforts almost immediately served no relief.
Ministry of the Presidency (MOtP) – Department of Energy (DOE)
Consultancy services for the Strategic Environmental and Social Assessment (SESA) Project Implementation Unit
Consultancy services for an independent administrator to prepare Guyana’s second Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Report for the fiscal year 2018
Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA)
Cleaning, clearing and maintenance of sewage system
Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Sea a river defense project- Lot Six: Sisters to Lonsdale Ville Region Six
Ministry of Legal Affairs
Public awareness and education campaign on justice reform in Guyana
Jan 15, 2020Couva, Trinidad and Tobago – West Indies Over-50 squad of selectees continued their week of trials in Trinidad and Tobago with a 45-over per side match against Clarke Road United Masters yesterday...
Jan 15, 2020
Jan 15, 2020
Jan 15, 2020
Jan 15, 2020
Jan 15, 2020
My PNC source was 1000 percent reliable so I did not need to check other sources. On Sunday, I was informed that long standing... more
One of the candidates of the APNU+AFC has been telling the Coalition’s supporters that they must begin to think of themselves... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean countries are being warned by the government of the United States of America (U.S.) and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]