BK Int’l wants $518M to repair sea defence in Region Six

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened ¬¬¬¬¬six bids for five major governmental projects.

One notable project included the ¬¬¬repairs to a sea defence project, which is set to be constructed from Sisters to Lonsdale Village in Region Six, East Bank Berbice.

The construction of a new sea defence follows after the September 29 to October 2, 2019 record- breaking high tide devastated not only those residents of Region Six, but the entire coastal Guyana.

Families living close to the shore struggled to keep their belongings from being further damaged by the salt water rushing in from Atlantic Ocean.

At the time, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure had spearheaded works with A&S General Contractors and BK International to erect temporary sea defence, along certain points at the Mahaicony foreshore, which consisted of rocks and mud.

However, those efforts almost immediately served no relief.

Ministry of the Presidency (MOtP) – Department of Energy (DOE)

Consultancy services for the Strategic Environmental and Social Assessment (SESA) Project Implementation Unit

Consultancy services for an independent administrator to prepare Guyana’s second Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Report for the fiscal year 2018

Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA)

Cleaning, clearing and maintenance of sewage system

Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Sea a river defense project- Lot Six: Sisters to Lonsdale Ville Region Six

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Public awareness and education campaign on justice reform in Guyana