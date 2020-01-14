Wedding house ‘invasion’ leaves one dead

By Shikema Dey

A labourer of Foulis, East Coast Demerara, died after being hit in the head, allegedly by a group of men who invaded a wedding celebration in Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara, on Sunday.

Dead is 26-year-old Rudendra Persaud called ‘Boyo’.

According to police reports, Persaud and other relatives were at a family wedding house when he left for home and was later found lying in a pool of blood.

However, relatives have conflicting reports as to what transpired.

Kaieteur News was told that a group of men allegedly disrupted the celebrations when Persaud was struck. Reports are that a group of young men invaded the wedding house and, allegedly, began attacking attendees.

Upon hearing what was transpiring and being the cousin of the groom, Persaud attempted to intervene, but this led to a fight between the gang and other family members.

Persaud was subsequently struck in the head with a piece of wood. Relatives say that despite him being injured, the young man still persisted to defend his relatives who were being assaulted by the men.

He was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and later succumbed to his injures.

According to the Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Andries Junor, one person has been taken into custody and is assisting with investigations.