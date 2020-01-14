Tuschen robbery suspects make first court appearance

One week after the robbery at a restaurant in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, that involved five bandits, two of the three suspects that were apprehended were yesterday hauled before the court to answer to the charges.

Police constable Jonathan Harry, 24, and Akande Ross, 20, of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, were arraigned before Magistrate Zameena Ali-Paul in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

Harry and Ross, were not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on January 3, 2020, at 5 Star Chinese Restaurant, while in the company of others and armed with a gun and a cutlass, they robbed Guang Hong Wang of cell phones and cash.

It was also alleged that on the same date and location, while in the company of others and armed with a gun and a cutlass, they robbed Navindra Lakahalall of a silver chain and cash.

The defendants were also charged for possession of a firearm and ammunition, which they pleaded not guilty to.

According to the prosecutor, Harry and Ross invaded the 5 Star Chinese Restaurant, where they robbed the owner and Lakahalall who was a customer at the time of the robbery.

One of the suspects entered the restaurant in the company of a woman and they purchased two beers, after which they called for another order.

When the owner of the restaurant went to deliver the second round of beer to the two suspects, the male pulled out a handgun and relieved the woman of two cell phones and a sum of cash, before robbing Lakahalall of a silver chain and cash. Moments after the suspects fled the robbery scene they were apprehended at a road block where they were arrested.

The defendants were remanded to prison and are expected to make their next court appearance on February 3. The police are yet to charge the third suspect in relation to the same robbery, Shaquille Wilbury, who is still hospitalised.

It was reported that during the robbery two of the suspects were shot, one succumbed at the restaurant and the other (Wilbury) remains under police guard at the hospital, while police are still looking for the female suspect who is said to be an accomplice.