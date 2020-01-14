Turbo Knockout Football Competition

Northern Rangers and GFC win latest quarterfinal matches

Quarter Final matches were contested on Sunday Evening at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue and northern Rangers and Georgetown Football Club (GFC) booked places in the semifinals of the tournament organised by Petra Organisation and sponsored by Guyana Beverages Inc. under their Turbo drink brand.

Northern Rangers clashed with Riddim Squad and their contest reached regulation and extra time locked at 0-0. The result had to be determined via the penalty kick method and Northern Rangers won 2-0 from the spot to advance.

Game 2 saw GFC beating Santos U20 2-1. Deon Alfred 32nd and Paul Fields 108th responded to Santos’ Marcus Wilson 19th minute opening strike to clinch their semifinal berth.

The semifinals will be played on Sunday at the same venue, MoE ground starting at 19:00hrs.

The semifinal fixtures read:

1/19/2020 Semi Finals Ministry Of Education Match #

19:00 hrs Pouderoyen Fruta Conquerors U20 17

21:00 hrs Northern Rangers Georgetown Football Club 18