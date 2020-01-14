Turbo Knockout Football Competition

Latest update January 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
Northern Rangers and GFC win latest quarterfinal matches
Quarter Final matches were contested on Sunday Evening at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue and northern Rangers and Georgetown Football Club (GFC) booked places in the semifinals of the tournament organised by Petra Organisation and sponsored by Guyana Beverages Inc. under their Turbo drink brand.
Northern Rangers clashed with Riddim Squad and their contest reached regulation and extra time locked at 0-0. The result had to be determined via the penalty kick method and Northern Rangers won 2-0 from the spot to advance.
Game 2 saw GFC beating Santos U20 2-1. Deon Alfred 32nd and Paul Fields 108th responded to Santos’ Marcus Wilson 19th minute opening strike to clinch their semifinal berth.
The semifinals will be played on Sunday at the same venue, MoE ground starting at 19:00hrs.
The semifinal fixtures read:
1/19/2020 Semi Finals Ministry Of Education Match #
19:00 hrs Pouderoyen Fruta Conquerors U20 17
21:00 hrs Northern Rangers Georgetown Football Club 18
Jan 14, 2020Northern Rangers and GFC win latest quarterfinal matches Quarter Final matches were contested on Sunday Evening at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue and northern Rangers and...
Jan 14, 2020
Jan 14, 2020
Jan 14, 2020
Jan 14, 2020
Jan 13, 2020
In November 2012, on an email string with dozens of political observers, political pundits, AFC and APNU supporters and... more
The Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice Claudette Singh, has said that all the oil in Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean countries are being warned by the government of the United States of America (U.S.) and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]