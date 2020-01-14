Latest update January 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Turbo Knockout Football Competition

Jan 14, 2020 Sports 0

Northern Rangers and GFC win latest quarterfinal matches

Quarter Final matches were contested on Sunday Evening at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue and northern Rangers and Georgetown Football Club (GFC) booked places in the semifinals of the tournament organised by Petra Organisation and sponsored by Guyana Beverages Inc. under their Turbo drink brand.
Northern Rangers clashed with Riddim Squad and their contest reached regulation and extra time locked at 0-0. The result had to be determined via the penalty kick method and Northern Rangers won 2-0 from the spot to advance.
Game 2 saw GFC beating Santos U20 2-1. Deon Alfred 32nd and Paul Fields 108th responded to Santos’ Marcus Wilson 19th minute opening strike to clinch their semifinal berth.
The semifinals will be played on Sunday at the same venue, MoE ground starting at 19:00hrs.
The semifinal fixtures read:
1/19/2020 Semi Finals Ministry Of Education Match #
19:00 hrs Pouderoyen Fruta Conquerors U20 17
21:00 hrs Northern Rangers Georgetown Football Club 18

More in this category

Sports

Turbo Knockout Football Competition

Turbo Knockout Football Competition

Jan 14, 2020

Northern Rangers and GFC win latest quarterfinal matches Quarter Final matches were contested on Sunday Evening at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue and northern Rangers and...
Read More
Romario Shepherd named in West Indies T20I Squad vs Ireland

Romario Shepherd named in West Indies T20I Squad...

Jan 14, 2020

2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 C/ship

2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 C/ship

Jan 14, 2020

Ramlakhan, Dyal lead Enmore CCCC A to ECCC/SPR Enterprise 40-over title

Ramlakhan, Dyal lead Enmore CCCC A to ECCC/SPR...

Jan 14, 2020

Jaguars’ Coach and Captain delighted with 1st round win

Jaguars’ Coach and Captain delighted with 1st...

Jan 14, 2020

Guyana to host SA under-23 championships

Guyana to host SA under-23 championships

Jan 13, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019