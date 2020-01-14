Ten local entities apply for elections observer status

Ten local entities have expressed an interest to the Guyana Elections Commission, (GECOM) to be accredited as observers for the March 2, 2020 regional and general polls.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of GECOM Yolanda Ward told Kaieteur News on Sunday that the Commission is currently in the process of reviewing applications.

She said that “At present the Commission is open to receiving and assessing applications for the domestic observers.”

According to Ward, GECOM has until the end of the month to approve the applicants.

Her comments come weeks after, both head of the Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, (PSC) Captain Gerry Gouveia and President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce of Industry (GGCI) Nicholas Boyer accused GECOM of essentially sidelining their applications for local observer status. The two organization heads complained of GECOM’s failure to further engage them even after acknowledging their interests.

However, Ward said that those applications were received at a time when GECOM was not even considering submissions for local observers.

“We had met and engaged both entities and acknowledged their desire to be part in the process. However at that instance, GECOM was not considering applications for local observers. The Commission usually invites those who are suitably qualified by way of the advertisements which are currently in the press.”

Addressing the concerns further, Ward said GECOM must take a number of factors into consideration before approving applications. She stressed too that the Commission has until January month end to accredit local observers.

At present, GECOM has welcomed foreign contingents of Commonwealth, CARICOM, European and Carter Center to be observers.

The GECOM PRO explained the Commission usually engages the international observers at a much earlier stage than the locals. Ward said that reason for this is due to the fact that the international observers are accredited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and not GECOM.

Further, Ward said the approval of the local observer does not take precedence over the host of activities that GECOM is currently tasked with.

At the interim, GECOM by way of advertisements has invited local/domestic observer groups to be considered for accreditation to observe General and Regional Elections 2020.

The GECOM noted that invitation is in keeping with the objective to enhance transparency, credibility and impartiality of General and Regional Elections.

According to the ad, all local observer groups should ideally fulfill the minimum standards of familiarity and experience with electoral laws and procedures; previous experience of election monitoring and/or other relevant experience or know-how and specific training, national and/or international; interpersonal skills (capacity of balanced judgment, ability to work in teams, ability to cope with difficult situations, respect for diverse attitudes, good communication skills, readiness to work in a multi-cultural environment); ability to maintain professional independence and strict impartiality in the conduct of duties; demonstrated commitment to democracy and human rights.

In addition to the abovementioned, the applicants must hold Guyanese citizenship and must fill out an observer application form which is to be returned to the Chairperson of GECOM by January 15, 2020.