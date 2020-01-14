Latest update January 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Romario Shepherd named in West Indies T20I Squad vs Ireland

St George’s, Grenada – The selection panel of Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday named Romario Shepherd as the 14th player in the squad for the

three-match Twenty20 International Series against Ireland. The matches will be played at Grenada National Stadium on Wednesday, January 15 and at Warner Park, St Kitts on Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 19.
The tall strong-built fast bowling all-rounder has earned his first call-up in this format. He has so far played five One-Day Internationals since making his international debut last year against Afghanistan in Lucknow, India.
FULL SQUAD; Kieron Pollard (captain), Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh jr and Kesrick Williams.

