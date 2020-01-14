Occupational Safety and Health officers build capacity to inspect oil vessels

The Ministry of Social Protection yesterday commenced a Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) certified safety inspector training programme yesterday at its Brickdam, Georgetown office.

Representatives drawn from the Guyana Fire Service, the National Advisory Council, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and Occupational Safety & Health Officers from the Ministry of Social Protection were among those in attendance.

In an interview with Kaieteur News, Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Consultant and Chairperson of the programme, Gwen King indicated the Ministry through its Occupational Safety and Health department has the responsibility to ensure workplace safety in all sectors, noting that the oil and gas sector is no different. She highlighted that the Ministry hosted training focused on various aspects of the oil and gas industry in October 2019.

Meanwhile, Consultant/trainer, Business Crisis Consultants Inc. a Trinidadian Company, Garth Vincent stated that the training programme seeks to critically examine all the management systems and the integrity of the oil vessels as it relates to occupational safety and health. He indicated the Ministry as a government agency should be able to function as regulators so as to ensure that the safety practices employed on the oil vessels are aligned with international standards and OSH regulations.

“In the programme we are currently focused on the layout of the vessel and the various types of accidents that may happen,” Vincent highlighted. Further, he said that the programme aims to focus on other high risk incidents besides oil spills such as fires, piracy and explosions.

Also in attendance was Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott and Chief Labour Officer, Charles Ogle.

The programme which is sponsored by the International Labour Organisation is expected to last for a period of five days. At the end of the training, participants will be required to do an assessment report and after which a certificate will be provided. The Ministry of Social Protection is currently in the process of liaising with ExxonMobil and other oil companies for a few of the participants to make quarterly visits to the FPSO after completion of the training.