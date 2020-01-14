More bicycles is not more crime

Is only a matter of time before dem criminals try fuh rob Soulja Bai and Jagdeo. Dem robbing everybody else. Was a time when things reach de stage wheh some Ministers and dem whole family move out of dem house and used to sleep in hotels.

Dem was so scared of de criminals that dem didn’t feel safe in dem own house although dem had guards.

People walking pun de road and men attacking dem in broad daylight. Is like dem don’t care who see. Bright and early Sunday morning, four men tackle a Chinese businessman pun Church Street. A car was nearby and it had camera. De camera show when de Chinese come out he vehicle because he was shopping some things.

De four rob de man, then walk away like if nutten happen. Dem didn’t know that cameras record every move. Anodda camera ketch dem full in dem face when dem done rob de people. One end up in court.

Dem boys see some odda crime pun de camera. All over de place people got camera but dem criminals don’t care. Some of dem does try to hide dem face wid scarf, but it does tek more than a scarf to hide people identity.

And when dem get ketch dem does tell people how dem mek a mistake. A man go in a government Ministry and thief some things. When he get ketch he tell de court how is not he. When de court show him de video he holler, “Ow. Me get ketch; me can’t hide.”

De criminals still tekking dem chance because dem lack de power of reasoning. Dem is de people who does see fire and still believe dem can’t get burn. One of dem see a man wid a gun and he believe de man bluffing. He still try to go ahead wid de robbery. Right now he in hospital groaning.

Is not that dem got more crime, because that is not de case. Is just that dem have more bicycle. One criminal does rob two or three people in a short time because he very mobile. And he ain’t worried about big money. No amount too small for him.

Is de nuisance factor mek it look like if criminals deh all over de place.

Talk half and try wid dem criminals.