Miner charged for attempted murder

A 29-year-old miner was yesterday remanded to prison on an attempted murder charge by Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

At the time that the charge was read, the accused, Olwayne Giddings, was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on January 8, last, at Seaman Landing, Mazaruni, he wounded Hendricks Jones with the intent to commit murder.

The police prosecutor objected to bail under the grounds that the victim is still hospitalised at the Bartica Hospital following injuries he received with a cutlass.

The matter was then adjourned to January 17, when it will come up for hearing again at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.