MACORP clears land at Covent Garden for new headquarters

One of the country’s biggest retailers of heavy equipment, Machinery Corporation of Guyana Limited (MACORP), has commenced clearing of a major piece of land for its new headquarters.

Contractor, Shahan Rahim, at the work site yesterday, updating Kaieteur News.

The 25-plus acre plot is located north of the Covent Garden water treatment plant, East Bank Demerara, alongside the East Bank Demerara public road.
In recent days, contractor Mohamed S. Rahim and Sons mobilized, with the tract of land already cleared of bushes.
“We are now moving rapidly to fill the lands in readiness for construction,” explained Shahan Rahim, the site manager.
MACORP is banking on the area to not only build a showroom and headquarters, but training quarters and other facilities.
The company is heavily into technical training, including for excavator operators. It is also a major retailer for heavy equipment including excavators.

The 25-acre plot that MACORP has started to develop. At right is the East Bank Demerara public road.

According to Rahim, MACORP will likely release more details of its plans but as of now, the attention is focused on raising the level of the land, in preparation.
The company, which has been around for more than 25 years, earlier last year purchased the 25-acre plot at Covent Garden.
On May 30, 2019, an agreement was signed between NICIL and Machinery Real Estate and Integrated Services Inc., located at 26 Providence, East Bank Demerara. It is the same address as MACORP.
MACORP has been making significant inroads into the farming and mining industries with a large inventory of spare parts. It has been making headway also in the areas of power generation and equipment for forestry.
However, one of the major areas it has been making its mark on is technical training and certification.
The Covent Garden lands will allow MACORP to move from its Providence headquarters where parking and space had become a major problem.
MACORP has placed the eight-acre Demerara River front property at Providence for sale.
With oil production started for Guyana, the demand for waterfront properties has risen astronomically.
The Providence property reportedly has wharfing and other critical facilities.

 

 

 

 

 

