Hull for Guyana’s second FPSO arrives in Singapore

Latest update January 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
The hull for the Liza Unity, Guyana’s second Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Vessel has arrived in Singapore, from the Chinese shipyard, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS).
The company said that it ordered the hull with SWS in July 2017.
Expected to store 2 million barrels of crude oil while moored in 1600 metres water depth, the FPSO is meant to start oil production in 2022 on the Liza-2 oilfield. The FPSO will produce up to 220,000 barrels per day, more than the 120,000 bpd capacity of the Liza Destiny, currently producing oil on the Liza-1 oilfield, also on the Stabroek Block.
It will have associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day.
SBM said the hull made a 2,300 nautical-mile journey before arriving at Keppel Yard in Singapore.
The hull is the company’s first generic hull in its Fast4Ward project, and the first Multi-Purpose Floater (MPF1) in a series of hulls under construction. The hull construction was completed in December, and is significant for the company’s development of its first standardized FPSO, a model to save on costs.
SBM said the Liza Unit hull was completed in less than two years, following the cutting of the steel in March, 2018. It was decided that the MPF1 hull would be allocated to the Liza Unity FPSO after ExxonMobil, Hess and CNOOC decided in May 2019 on their Final Investment Decision (FID) to award the contract for the construction to SBM.
Jan 14, 2020
Jan 14, 2020
Jan 14, 2020
Jan 14, 2020
Jan 13, 2020
