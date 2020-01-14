GWI restores water supply to Greater Georgetown

Latest update January 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
Following two sets of repairs on a broken 10-inch main along Mandela Avenue, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) was able to restore potable water to residents of Greater Georgetown.
According to a GWI online release published on Saturday and yesterday, the company advised customers of a disruption to their water supply, citing that the disruption was necessary to facilitate repairs on a 10-inch main along Mandela Avenue. The company indicated that the damage to the main was caused by road expansion works being carried out by KNV Designs.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, GWI’s Public Relations Officer, Leana Bradshaw indicated that temporary repairs were conducted earlier on the water main so as to provide customers with potable water during Saturday evening. She highlighted that GWI’s technicians commenced additional works on the pipeline yesterday at 2pm, and were able to permanently correct the damage within a matter of three hours.
Bradshaw stated that GWI has incurred the cost of the damage caused by KNV Designs, however they are in the process of preparing a cost sheet to provide to the construction company to facilitate the necessary reimbursements.
KNV Designs is a local company contracted by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, conducting road works along Mandela Avenue.
A few months ago, there was a disruption of GWI service in the vicinity of North Ruimveldt Multilateral Secondary School on Mandela Avenue due to construction works by Chinese construction company, Sinohydro.
