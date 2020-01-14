Latest update January 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dash cam captures Bourda robbery in progress, one suspect arrested

Jan 14, 2020 News 0

A taxi driver’s dash cam captured the brazen daylight robbery of two Chinese nationals lasting just fifty-nine seconds on Sunday at North Road, Bourda.

Two of the three other suspects

The suspect who was nabbed hours after

Two of the three other suspects

The footage, hours later, led to the capture of one of the four suspects while police continue to hunt for the remainder.
At around 10:00am, the two Chinese nationals were loading their car after transacting business at a nearby store. Seconds later, the four thieves, one armed with a cutlass approached their car.
From the dash cam footage seen by Kaieteur News, the thieves immediately snatched one of the victims, who resisted, and dealt him several cuffs to his abdomen to subdue him.
The remaining thieves, one armed with a cutlass accosted the other. The men wore no masks.
Within seconds, the men relieved the Chinese nationals of their valuables and calmly walked over the bridge to the Bourda market and made good their escape.
Immediately, the footage was posted on Facebook with hopes that persons could identify the suspects involved.
The post, which garnered more than 900 shares, caught the attention of a Guyana Defence Force Officer who recognized one of the thieves and immediately kicked into action.
According to information received, the men are known characters who reside in the Alberttown area. With the assistance of police from the Alberttown Station, one of the suspects who wore a red t-shirt at the time of the robbery was swiftly arrested.
His accomplices however, are still at large.
When contacted, Commander of Division 4 ‘A’, Senior Superintendent Edgar Thomas commended the ranks involved in the arrest and ensured that a full-fledged investigation will be conducted to apprehend the remaining suspects.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Turbo Knockout Football Competition

Turbo Knockout Football Competition

Jan 14, 2020

Northern Rangers and GFC win latest quarterfinal matches Quarter Final matches were contested on Sunday Evening at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue and northern Rangers and...
Read More
Romario Shepherd named in West Indies T20I Squad vs Ireland

Romario Shepherd named in West Indies T20I Squad...

Jan 14, 2020

2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 C/ship

2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 C/ship

Jan 14, 2020

Ramlakhan, Dyal lead Enmore CCCC A to ECCC/SPR Enterprise 40-over title

Ramlakhan, Dyal lead Enmore CCCC A to ECCC/SPR...

Jan 14, 2020

Jaguars’ Coach and Captain delighted with 1st round win

Jaguars’ Coach and Captain delighted with 1st...

Jan 14, 2020

Guyana to host SA under-23 championships

Guyana to host SA under-23 championships

Jan 13, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019