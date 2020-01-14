Dash cam captures Bourda robbery in progress, one suspect arrested

Latest update January 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
A taxi driver’s dash cam captured the brazen daylight robbery of two Chinese nationals lasting just fifty-nine seconds on Sunday at North Road, Bourda.
The footage, hours later, led to the capture of one of the four suspects while police continue to hunt for the remainder.
At around 10:00am, the two Chinese nationals were loading their car after transacting business at a nearby store. Seconds later, the four thieves, one armed with a cutlass approached their car.
From the dash cam footage seen by Kaieteur News, the thieves immediately snatched one of the victims, who resisted, and dealt him several cuffs to his abdomen to subdue him.
The remaining thieves, one armed with a cutlass accosted the other. The men wore no masks.
Within seconds, the men relieved the Chinese nationals of their valuables and calmly walked over the bridge to the Bourda market and made good their escape.
Immediately, the footage was posted on Facebook with hopes that persons could identify the suspects involved.
The post, which garnered more than 900 shares, caught the attention of a Guyana Defence Force Officer who recognized one of the thieves and immediately kicked into action.
According to information received, the men are known characters who reside in the Alberttown area. With the assistance of police from the Alberttown Station, one of the suspects who wore a red t-shirt at the time of the robbery was swiftly arrested.
His accomplices however, are still at large.
When contacted, Commander of Division 4 ‘A’, Senior Superintendent Edgar Thomas commended the ranks involved in the arrest and ensured that a full-fledged investigation will be conducted to apprehend the remaining suspects.
