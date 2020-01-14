Accident mars trip to Albion

A trip to Albion was marred for a group of persons on Sunday afternoon when their Route 32 minibus BTT 7953 collided with a Honda CRV PMM 868. The accident occurred at around 13:00hrs at Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice.

Passengers and the driver of the minibus had been travelling that entire Sunday morning to support the PPP’s grand rally at 15:00hrs that afternoon. But it seemed as if the driver “did not want to arrive late and decided to step on the accelerator a bit more”

Only about 45 minutes (average time) away from their destination, the CRV decided to make a right turn off the Onverwagt Public Road.

According to the police, the driver of the CRV had switched on her trafficator indicating that she was about to make the turn. However, the bus was moving at a fast rate and could not have slowed down in time to avoid a collision. This resulted in the bus slamming into the rear of the CRV. The impact caused the CRV to spin at least twice before coming to a halt beside a nearby bus shed.

The passengers of the bus were all taken to Fort Wellington Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and sent away. However, the driver of the CRV and a lone Passenger who was in the front seat of the vehicle were transferred and admitted to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Their condition was listed as stable and up to late yesterday afternoon they were waiting on results from X-rays and scans after they had received injuries to the head and chest.

Commander of Region Five, Superintendent Yonette Stephens said that the airbag of the CRV played a critical role in preventing the two women from receiving severe and detrimental injuries.

The driver of the minibus was detained and is in police custody assisting with investigations.

