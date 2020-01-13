Vandals caused Leguan flooding

-Minister Sharma says several koker doors deliberately removed or damaged

Minister in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jaipaul Sharma is blaming vandals for deliberately tampering with several kokers in Leguan, causing severe flooding and million in losses.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MOPI) along with the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) is currently working to repair the damaged structures.

Sharma told Kaieteur News that he received a call informing him that there was flooding in an area in Leguan, due to the vandalism to a koker’s outer door.

According to the Minister, the information he received suggested that the door was removed to allow rice farmers to have access to water to irrigate their crops.

However, after the engineers visited the site, they were informed that not one, but several areas were affected since several koker doors were either opened or damaged.

“This seems to have been a deliberate act…since the doors were opened during spring tide…which would indicate that it was salt water coming in.”

He added that this could not have been a coincidence since “several koker doors were opened at the same time affecting so many different areas.”

Among the affected areas are approximately 20 households in Success Village, 30 households in Blenheim Village and six households in Amsterdam and Phoenix Village.

Among the causes of the flooding is the complete removal of the koker door at Phoenix, vandalism to the outer koker door at Success Village, the lifting of the koker door at Blenheim Village and tampering of the koker door at Amsterdam.

Thus far, three contractors have been mobilised to repair the damage.

These are S. Maraj Contracting, R. Maraj General Contracting and Khan’s Enterprise.

Minister Sharma said all obstacles have been removed at Blenheim and the door is operational, allowing the water to drain off the land in that area, while a new door has also been installed at Success Village. Work is presently continuing in the affected areas.

(Shivanie Rampersaud)