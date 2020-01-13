Latest update January 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Nigel Hinds steps down as Change Guyana PM candidate

Jan 13, 2020

– cites dual citizenship

Co-founder of Change Guyana, Nigel Hinds, has stepped down as the party’s prime ministerial candidate.

Accountant Nigel Hinds

Hinds notified the public of the decision in a release late yesterday. The accountant cited his current dual citizenship status, revealing that he is a citizen of the United States of America.
Guyana’s Constitution does not allow dual citizens to assume a place in the National Assembly. Up until the December 21, 2018 No Confidence Motion, dual citizens from both major parties (APNU+AFC and PPP/C) had occupied places in the National Assembly, meaning that they had falsely declared themselves to be eligible candidates on their parties’ lists during the previous nomination day exercise leading up to the 2015 General Election.
This time around, Hinds was part of the Change Guyana contingent that entered the Umana Yana to present a list of candidates for that party.
When Kaieteur News contacted Hinds yesterday to find out whether he had withdrawn his name from the party’s list, Hinds said that his name was never on the list of candidates in the first place.
But the question remained: Why campaign as the party’s prime ministerial candidate if he knew that his dual citizenship would disqualify him, all along?
Some PPP and APNU+AFC members have revoked their foreign citizenship to throw their hats in the March 2020 race.
Hinds will not do so. Citing a health condition, he learnt about in November last, Hinds said that he had hoped subsequent diagnostic tests would be favourable.
Unfortunately, his prognosis beckons medical intervention that would be better sought in the United States, the statement explained.
Hinds told Kaieteur News that he will soon be leaving the country for the US, to begin said medical intervention. He noted nevertheless that his campaign to have businessman Robert Badal elected as President, come March 2020, “remains undaunted”.
Hinds said that he will continue to work for the betterment of Guyana as a multiethnic, multicultural and multiracial society that focuses on inclusive and accelerated economic and social development.

