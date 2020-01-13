Macorp’s Miguel Oviedo dominates AR Printery Golf Open with net 62

Under excellent course conditions and golfing weather, Macorp’s Miguel Oviedo dominated the field to win the first tournament of his career, producing an excellent net score of 62, a record performance for himself, at the same time outdistancing all competition in the exciting A&R Jiwanram Printery Tournament of Saturday last.

The Macorp team has an internal rivalry among the players and Saturday’s win by Miguel Oviedo will definitely set off a whole new wave of competition. Winning in dominating fashion for the first time, Oviedo was ecstatic especially since the second place in his category went to his good friend Carlos Carbo of Saj Rice. Former Captain, veteran Patrick Prashad, went back to his winning ways and took top honours in the 0-12 handicap flight.

The Honorable Dr. George Norton, Minister of Youth, Sports & Culture was on hand to present prizes to the winners in this second of over 55 events scheduled for 2020 at the LGC.

Speaking to the large crowd at hand, Minister Norton stated, “I am very pleased with the conditions of the grounds and the development of the sport in general and have discussed with Aleem several options for increased cooperation. As a medical doctor, I am extremely interested in starting a pilot programme that will involve young women and children who are not particularly interested in team sports and whom may be shy or introverted. I have seen first-hand what Mr. Hussain has done for the Club and sport and I want to say that our full support can be counted on for further development of the game in Guyana.”

President of the LGC Aleem Hussain, who retired injured, expressed his gratitude to the Minister personally and in his official capacity for the support he has given to the game, “Without Minister Norton’s continued support, much of what we have accomplished would not have been possible.”

Hussain also thanked the many players and sponsors who have been supporting the club and development of the game over the past few years. “AR Printery has been there for us, as have many new sponsors in the past few years because they believe in what our vision is for the sport. Today we saw many players honing their game in anticipation of the upcoming Copa Airlines Invitational on January 25th.”

Joining the Honorable Minister at the LGC for the first time and assisting with the prize presentation was Mr. Dunstan Andrews, formerly from St. Cuthbert’s Mission but now residing in Canada. Mr. Andrews was extremely impressed by the club, “I didn’t even know that our country had such a wonderful facility and I will definitely recommend it to everyone and return myself as often as possible.”

A former teacher in Guyana, Mr. Andrews said he saw exactly why Minister Norton was excited by the sport as it offered many new opportunities for young children especially those in the hinterland regions of the country.

The tournament was played under the Medal-play format in 2 Flights 0-12 and 13-28 handicaps. In the 0-12 Flight winners were Patrick Prashad (76/8) – 1st and William Walker (79/11) – 2nd. The 0-12 category saw veteran golfer and former Captain Patrick Prasad (76/8) taking top honors away from William Walker (owner of Oasis Cafe) who shot (79/11). William has been on a winning streak for several months now and continues to demonstrate his ability to perform under pressure, being in the winners’ circle many times in the past few months.

Patrick Prasad has been one of the most consistent golfers at the LGC over the years and undoubtedly has participated in more tournaments annually than any other golfer. However, he is now being actively challenged by a tough group of contenders comprised of former Captain Brian Glasford, Patrick Prasad, William Walker and Former President Brian Hackett, who is returning after an absence following the sad loss of his Mom.

But it was the 13-28 Flight that saw record performances. Miguel Oviedo (62/27) – 1st; Carlos Carbo (68/28) – 2nd; and Bholawram Deo (69/19) – 3rd. Other great performances in this Flight were offered by Ayube Subhan (70/14); Shanella London (70/15); Fazil Haniff (70/15); Robert Hanoman (71/28); Maxim Mangra (71/19).

Mike Guyadin, cricketer turned golfer Nirmaldeo Sarwan, Dr. Philbert London and Maurice Solomon, Rookie golfer ‘Curry’ Ganpat also performed credibly in yet another tournament. Miguel Oviedo added another record when he won the Longest Drive, while Fazil Haniff won the Best Gross and Shanella London won Nearest to the Pin.

Macorp CEO Guillermo Escarraga expressed his satisfaction with the grounds (his company plays a major role in the development) and hinted that the Club would bring forward a similar point system to the FedEx Cup that would be a grand finale at the Macorp sponsored event in November.

A&R Jiwanram Printery of 31 Back St. Bel Air Village, Georgetown, Tel: 226-5588, is a modern professional hi-tech Printing & Graphic Design Company that does a wide range of print jobs including banners, jerseys or clothing, calendars, books, wrappers, business cards etc. in small or large quantities as requested, with a general maximum turnaround time of 24 hours.

CEO of A&R Mr. Paul Jiwanram, who is also a professional Racing Car Driver, is a strong supporter of the Lusignan Golf Club, making available paper and print facilities for the Club at much reduced cost, and sometimes at no cost.

For more information on how you can be a part of the fastest growing sport in Guyana, please contact the LGC via Facebook –lusignangolfclub or call 220-5660/645-0944.