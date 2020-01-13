Koker attendants who shirk their duty should be charged for criminal negligence – Minister Patterson

Minister of Public Infrastructure (MPI), David Patterson believes that koker attendants who neglect their duty should be charged for criminal negligence.

Patterson said that the post given to monitor a koker is very important and must not be taken lightly.

Guyana’s entire coastline is below sea level and a simple mistake can have devastating effects especially at the “Spring Tide season.”

The minister emphasized that one major breach will not only cost Guyana billions in revenue but can also claim human lives and spread diseases.

He also made it clear that every time there is a breach, a significant amount of tax payers’ dollars is “forked out” to repair the damage.

If workers “pull up their socks”, said Patterson, not only will such major damage be prevented but a significant amount of money will be saved.

There have been reports of attendants becoming drunk and leaving their posts.

Minister in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jaipaul Sharma has also accused individuals of deliberately vandalising several kokers in Leguan (see other story).

Patterson said for some time now his Ministry has recognised the “weakness” of the various Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) to penalise such workers for their irresponsibility.

As a result, the MPI had recommended that these workers be placed under the direct surveillance of the central government.

This means that these workers would be hired by the Central Government.

MPI and the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) would then have the responsibly to monitor them closely.

If they are found “wanting” on the job then MPI and NDIA will have the authority to impose sanctions and penalize them for their short comings.

But Patterson said this recommendation that was endorsed by the Ministry of Communities and the Ministry of Agriculture was rejected by the Local Government’s NDCs.

“But we will try again if we win the upcoming elections,” Patterson said.

The Minister also indicated that he will also suggest that laws be put in place to criminally charge workers for their negligence.