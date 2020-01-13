Guyana to host SA under-23 championships

Head of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson, has confirmed with Kaieteur Sport that Guyana will be hosting the ninth edition of the biennial South American under-23 athletics championship this year. The two-day competition, which Guyana has a total of three medals, inclusive of one Gold, Silver and Bronze medal each, will be contested at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC), Leonora on the weekend of September 26th and 27th.

Hutson, who revealed that the hosting rights was given to Guyana since 2018, also explained that this is a great opportunity for Guyana to show that as a nation we are capable of hosting high level competitions.

In 2017, the AAG hosted its first major games; the South American Championships with much success, so another good showing in 2020 will solidify the local body’s ability to organize events of this magnitude.

In Easter 2020, Guyana will host the Golden Jubilee edition of the Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) games. Hutson shared with Kaieteur that the AAG are working extremely hard to get everything in order for the 50th Carifta games and he earmarked the resurfacing of the NTFC track as one of urgent matters that needs attending to.