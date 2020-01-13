Guyana Rugby Football Union AGM set for month end

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) has been fixed for Friday 31st January, 2020 at 17:00 hrs at the Guyana Olympic Association, Block XX Lilliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

The Agenda is as follows: 1. Call to Order 2. Welcome Remarks President 3. Minutes of 2019 Annual General Meeting 4. Correction and Adoption 5. Matters Arising 6. Reports 6.1 Honorary Secretary 6.2 President 6.3 Honorary Treasurer 7. Election of Office Bearers (2020-2022) 8. Any other Business.