Greater Georgetown residents left without water as another GWI main collapses

Residents of several areas in Greater Georgetown were forced to endure several hours without water from Saturday night after a main pipeline broke along Mandela Avenue.

The areas, which include East Ruimveldt, West Ruimveldt, Roxanne Burnham Gardens and surrounding areas, were affected by the water shortage.

According to a brief GWI online release, the water supply disruption was necessary to facilitate repairs to a broken 10 inch main on Mandela Avenue. GWI stated that technicians were working to rectify the issue and “restore water within the swiftest possible time.”

“This is a regular thing with them (GWI), I couldn’t even wash my children clothes because I don’t have an over head tank to save water. Yet still every month they are sending a water bill.” Sasha Williams, a resident of East Ruimveldt lamented.

Another customer stated, “They (GWI) did not even tell us when the water will be back. That fixing could last till next year. I am scared to think about what could happen if there is a fire.”

“The water was coming by me but it was very slow. I had to fetch water from my yard pipe to my house in order to get my chores done.” Shirley Devonish, another resident of East Ruimveldt said.

Water disruptions have become a frequent inconvenience for persons solely depending on GWI’s potable water supply. Within a span of months, the Corporation has had repairs done on a number of broken mains, including a broken eight-inch main at Better Hope, damage on a 16 inch main located in front of the Indian High Commission, damage to six inch pipeline at Ice Road, Timehri, and frequent damage to a 14-inch main pipeline along Cemetery Road.

GWI had asserted that the replacement of the transmission line for Cemetery Road will be catered for in the 2020 budget, since the line plays a crucial role for the water supply to the city.

Just a few months ago, Guyana Water Inc. Managing Director, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles indicated that the Corporation was having discussions with the Ministries of Communities and Finance concerning the replacement of pipelines, which are over a century old.

Efforts to contact GWI’s Public Relation Officer, Leana Bradshaw proved futile.