TIME, MEMORY and a NEW YEAR

“Should auld acquaintance be forgot and never brought to min’?

“Should auld acquaintance be forgot and days of Auld Lang Syne”?

“We’ll tak a cup of kindness yet; For Auld Lang Syne.”

So asked the Poet Robert Burns two centuries ago.

As a year ends, we look back and memories surface. We reflect on experiences and on people, especially loved ones. We reminisce on the days of long ago and auld acquaintances repossess our thoughts.

Those memories are stimulated by circumstances and situations which encompass us.

The hours, the days the weeks, the months and indeed the years have all slipped by, leaving many memories. Looking back, we may ask ourselves how did we spend such time?

Caleb Colton an English Clergy on the subject of TIME wrote:

“Time, the cradle of hope, but the grave of

ambition, is the stern corrector of fools,

but the salutary counsellor of the wise;

Bringing all the dread to the one and

all they desire to the other;

It warns us with a voice that even the sagest

discredit too long and the silliest believe too

late. Wisdom walks before it, opportunity with

it and repentance behind it; He that has

made it his friend will have little to

fear from his enemies, but he that has made it his

enemy will have little to hope from his friends.”

For all of us in Guyana the year 2019 would have recorded a variety of experiences, some of which we remember with pride, joy and satisfaction.

Unfortunately, there have been other experiences which we remember with sadness. During the year 2019 like any other year, there would have been births with the accompanying merriment and deaths with its pangs of pain. Some of us lost loved ones.

In 2019, my wife, Claudette, passed away and so did some of my dear friends. There were weddings with the hope of matrimonial bliss and separations with its inherent heartaches.

At a National level some citizens may reflect on what type of year 2019 was for the People of Guyana. the responses will no doubt vary with our own occupation, perception, values and expectations.

For those who take the utterances and promises of Politicians seriously, it may have been a rude awakening. Words such as Democracy and Transparency maintained popularity though with less significance.

The inability of Administrators and other Political Leaders to deal effectively with the recurring problems of many years is quite apparent. The inability of the government and other political leaders to deal on a timely basis with matters (legal and otherwise) arising from a no confidence motion was alarming.

The manner in which the no confidence motion was dealt with was of great concern to the generally peaceful, law abiding, tolerant people of the land.

The ongoing division between supporters of the two major Political Parties accentuated and further undermined the National Slogan – “One People, One National, One Destiny.”

However, the many leaders and decision-makers loudly proclaimed respect and support for the Constitution of this country.

The old problems of high cost of living, comparatively low levels of income, poverty, building national pride, curtailing if not eradicating perceptions of partiality and discrimination, reducing taxes which impact, on high transportation cost and making the pavements and city traversable to pedestrians, respect for the constitution. Such matters remain.

However, utterances and actions varied from their solemn declarations. Fortunately, the Courts of this land and that of the Caribbean were approached and finally a pronouncement was made (the National and Regional Elections are now scheduled to be held on March 2, 2020.) Hopefully the Members of the next Government will make meaningful, the oath they will take on assuming office.

Crime and Road Fatalities

During the year 2019, the crime situation escalated to new dimensions creating feelings of fear and insecurity in the minds of citizens. Road fatalities have been a source of heart break, trauma to commuters.

Poverty and the Environment

The plight of the poor though raised at National and International fora remained very much the same. The rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. Notwithstanding, all the expressions of awareness and commitment to the preservation of the environment we so often see its degradation.

The Future

Whatever is your assessment of prevailing conditions in Guyana, your past experiences over the years and its memories, we must now look to the New Year with hope and confidence. On the economic front with oil exploration, Guyana’s annual growth rate will be very significant. Indeed, fantastic!

As shown hereunder:

GUYANA ANNUAL GROWTH RATE:

2009-3.3% 2010 – 4.3% 2011 – 5.3% 2012-4.8%

2013 – 5.2% 2014 – 3.8% 2015-3.2% 2016-3.4%

2017-2.1% 2018-4.1% 2019-4.4%

2020-86% (projected)

The IMF observes the majority of wealth will leave the country in spite of the apparent generosity of Guyana’s representatives in negotiating contracts relating to oil when compared with conditions negotiated with other countries. Guyana will benefit significantly.

Hopefully benefits will accrue to the poor people of this land. The plight of the poor remains with deficiencies in the areas of – security, education, health, transportation and road safety.

Some persons will resort to making resolutions which are quickly forgotten and compromised.

What will the New Year bring Guyana and eventually its people? Time will tell.

It is my wish that the New Year will bring you success and happiness and record events which will enrich your memories in years to come. the year 2019 is the last TEEN year of this century. the next TEEN year will be 2113. You and I will not be around then.

May the New Year 2020 bring you the good things you deserve and the realization of those inner wishes and desires of your heart. Above all GOD’s Blessings.

May time always be your friend and the memories kindle the joys of yesteryears.

A Peaceful, Happy and Blessed New Year.

We’ll take a cup of kindness yet;

For Auld Lang Syne.