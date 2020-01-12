Recruitment agency finds jobs for 500 in 2019

-over 2100 applications received

Five hundred individuals are now successfully employed in the agriculture, forestry, manufacturing, construction, mining, and transportation sectors with the help of the Department of Labour’s Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency (CRMA).

These individuals are among 2,122 persons, who registered with the agency in 2019 with the hope of finding employment.

These individuals also received advice and guidance in relation to job etiquette, dress, speech and language, conduct, deportment, and timekeeping.

CRMA services are currently available in Regions Two, Three, Five, Six and Ten. However, the Ministry is currently putting measures in place to establish offices in Regions Seven, Eight and Nine.

Additionally, the agency has been working along with other entities, including the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport, to provide much needed training to job seekers especially to youths across the country.

Training is currently being provided through vocational institutions such as the Kuru Kuru Training College, Government Technical Institute, Guyana Industrial Training Centre (GITC), Mahaicony, Linden and Essequibo Training Institutes, Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA), the Mercy Wing Training Centre and the Board of Industrial Training.

CRMA is a division of the Social Protection Ministry which was initially established by the Government of Guyana in October 1944.

It registers applicants for employment, paying keen attention to their occupational qualifications, experiences, and desires. The agency also evaluates, if necessary, their physical and vocational abilities.

Its main objective is to place job seekers into suitable employment while providing career guidance and counseling.