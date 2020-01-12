Parliament informs that position of Opposition Leader still stands

Latest update January 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo will remain as the Leader of the Opposition, until after the March 2020 General Elections and a new Parliament is sworn. This is according to a letter sent to Mr. Jagdeo, by Speaker of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs.
President David Granger had issued a proclamation on December 27, last, declaring that the National Assembly would be dissolved on December 30, 2019, paving the way for elections of its members to occur on March 2, 2020.
With the dissolution of parliament, Mr. Jagdeo vacated his seat in the National Assembly.
Notwithstanding the dissolution of Parliament the Opposition Leader is therefore entitled to and will be provided with benefits and concessions, including duty free concession, which are granted to Members of the National Assembly, until he vacates and ceases to hold the office.
He is also entitled to travel, at the expense of the Government, on the services of Transport and Harbours Department, the Demerara Harbour Bridge and the Berbice River Bridge.
Jan 12, 2020The third annual Turbo Energy Drink knockout football tournament continued on Friday evening under lights at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue with a double header featuring...
Jan 12, 2020
Jan 12, 2020
Jan 12, 2020
Jan 12, 2020
Jan 12, 2020
On Thursday evening I was in conversation with three friends – Ogle airport engineer, Raymond Persaud and two AFC members;... more
The secretive State House Accord, now called the Revised Cummingsburg Accord, is not worth the paper on which it is written.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean countries are being warned by the government of the United States of America (U.S.) and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]