Parliament informs that position of Opposition Leader still stands

Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo will remain as the Leader of the Opposition, until after the March 2020 General Elections and a new Parliament is sworn. This is according to a letter sent to Mr. Jagdeo, by Speaker of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs.

President David Granger had issued a proclamation on December 27, last, declaring that the National Assembly would be dissolved on December 30, 2019, paving the way for elections of its members to occur on March 2, 2020.

With the dissolution of parliament, Mr. Jagdeo vacated his seat in the National Assembly.

Notwithstanding the dissolution of Parliament the Opposition Leader is therefore entitled to and will be provided with benefits and concessions, including duty free concession, which are granted to Members of the National Assembly, until he vacates and ceases to hold the office.

He is also entitled to travel, at the expense of the Government, on the services of Transport and Harbours Department, the Demerara Harbour Bridge and the Berbice River Bridge.