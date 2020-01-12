“Oil will test our aging infrastructure” – Patterson, works begin to strengthen same

With Guyana becoming an oil producing state, the necessary arrangements and preparations have to be made to accommodate not only the Black Gold but also the challenges that come as a result of this development.

As such the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MOPI) has been upping its game by making efforts to strengthen its infrastructural capacity.

This was related by subject Minister, David Patterson, at a recent press conference hosted by the Ministry.

He noted that “with the production of oil the country’s aging infrastructure will be put to the test and we as a Ministry will have to respond to those challenges.”

He added, “I feel the Ministry is well equipped to meet the demands of the Oil & Gas sector…in supporting infrastructure development.”

The Minister further noted that work has begun to ensure that the Ministry and its regulatory agencies “ramp up their capacities.” These agencies include the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and Maritime Administration Department (MARAD).

A few weeks ago there were several complaints about damage to the roads within the vicinity of Ogle, where ExxonMobil’s Headquarters is currently being constructed.

Going forward, there are also plans to strengthen and further widen roads and other key infrastructure to meet the demands of a booming oil industry.