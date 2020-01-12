“Oil will test our aging infrastructure” – Patterson, works begin to strengthen same

Latest update January 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
With Guyana becoming an oil producing state, the necessary arrangements and preparations have to be made to accommodate not only the Black Gold but also the challenges that come as a result of this development.
As such the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MOPI) has been upping its game by making efforts to strengthen its infrastructural capacity.
This was related by subject Minister, David Patterson, at a recent press conference hosted by the Ministry.
He noted that “with the production of oil the country’s aging infrastructure will be put to the test and we as a Ministry will have to respond to those challenges.”
He added, “I feel the Ministry is well equipped to meet the demands of the Oil & Gas sector…in supporting infrastructure development.”
The Minister further noted that work has begun to ensure that the Ministry and its regulatory agencies “ramp up their capacities.” These agencies include the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and Maritime Administration Department (MARAD).
A few weeks ago there were several complaints about damage to the roads within the vicinity of Ogle, where ExxonMobil’s Headquarters is currently being constructed.
Going forward, there are also plans to strengthen and further widen roads and other key infrastructure to meet the demands of a booming oil industry.
Jan 12, 2020The third annual Turbo Energy Drink knockout football tournament continued on Friday evening under lights at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue with a double header featuring...
Jan 12, 2020
Jan 12, 2020
Jan 12, 2020
Jan 12, 2020
Jan 12, 2020
On Thursday evening I was in conversation with three friends – Ogle airport engineer, Raymond Persaud and two AFC members;... more
The secretive State House Accord, now called the Revised Cummingsburg Accord, is not worth the paper on which it is written.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean countries are being warned by the government of the United States of America (U.S.) and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]