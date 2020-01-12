Offshore inspectors for oil measurements get monthly $20,000 allowance – GNBS

– Says it will be reviewed in the short term

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has informed members of the media that its officials who will be tasked with monitoring accurate oil measurements on the Liza Destiny, Guyana’s first Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, would be paid a $20,000 allowance per month.

The Bureau sought to make this clarification in wake of a Kaieteur News article which exposed that the allowance was being paid per trip.

The agency said that while it is not per trip but per month, the allowance provisioned is just for the short term for its Inspectors and would be an addition to their salaries.

Although the current rotation requires that each Inspector work on the FPSO once at six-week intervals, GNBS said that the fixed monthly salary and allowance will still be paid.

The GNBS said it is committed to ensuring that it provides the requisite measurement functions in a professional and transparent manner so that Guyana can fully benefit from its Oil and Gas resources.