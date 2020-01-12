New Amsterdam to see massive transformation in 2020: says Deputy Mayor

Deputy Mayor of New Amsterdam, Mr. Wainwright Mc Intosh, in his 2020 New Year’s message, has expressed gratitude to all those who assisted in the transformation of the century old township over the past year.

He had special words of commendation for President David Granger, the Government of Guyana, the local business community and the citizenry for their support.

He said that during the past 12 months, the major projects undertaken by the Municipality, were the installation of hundreds of street lights, the rehabilitation of roads, including the main thoroughfares.

Mc Intosh, who is in his second term as Deputy Mayor, reeled out an impressive list of activities planned for this year. A number of major ones include Municipal Development Plan.

This plan includes the Municipal Economic Plan which will see the installation of business incubators along Republic Road.

The continuous distribution of land titles by the Central Housing and Planning Authority, the completion of the multimillion-dollar Synthetic Athletics track and Sports Complex at Burnham Park, the creation of a Family Leisure destination within the Esplanade Park, the opening of a night market, which will cater primarily for persons working beyond regular office hours are all part of the development proposals.

Others include the continuation of Information and Communications Technology hubs, around the township and the continuation of breakfast distribution to pensioners.

“Development is not an overnight thing. It comes with time. We are putting together our Municipal plan, which will see economic development and stability in our town.”

He added, “We are living in the 21st century, and, we cannot uphold ancient practices…Our order of operations is to modernize our beautiful town.”

A Youth Council will be formed, with Secondary School first formers, who will be empowered to understudy the roles of councillors, in an effort to expand their leadership abilities.

Mc Intosh expressed concern over the wanton disposing of waste materials and the mixing of cement on the roadways. He said that the council will be paying keen attention to such practices in order to have them stamped out.

He expressed best wishes and a prosperous and productive New Year to all on behalf of Her Worship the Mayor and Councillors of New Amsterdam.