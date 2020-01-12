More police ranks needed at the GPHC outpost

BY: Anastacya Peters

Due to recent surge of petty crimes being committed in the vicinity or compound of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) mainly the Accident and Emergency (AE) department.

Two police ranks working at the police outpost attached to the city hospital, is pleading with those in charged to either send more police ranks at the hospital, especially to work the night shift of scheduled mobile patrol in the area at night.

Kaieteur News was told that presently a total of six police ranks work the shift system at the hospital.

According to a source at the hospital, recently persons going to the hospital at night to access medical attention have on several occasion experienced being robbed of their belongs or hard earned cash.

When contacted a police source at the outpost stated that since the emergency department is usually flock with persons, it is trying to focus on one person that may look suspicious and in the process shifting your attention from the real criminals.

The source further stated that persons would usually come at the hospital in the wee hours of the morning to seek medical attention, a time when criminals are looking for their next prey.

The source is asking that more mobile police patrols or ranks be placed at the hospital to protected the vulnerable ones.

Recently, officials at the hospital have started to install upgraded doors with buzzers, with the aim of keeping out thieves who would at times disguise as patients and rob persons at the facility.

The source stated that the hospital is willing to do anything that will make visitors feel safe. Patrolling police ranks outside the medical facility is a great start.

“The reason persons are coming to the hospital in the first place is because they are sick and they don’t want to know that while on their way to get help, they get robbed…That is not nice. After being robbed most persons are left terrified and that only adds extra pain to what there are already going through.”