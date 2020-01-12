Money and tin cup bringing out de crowd

If is one thing people like is a freeness. People would deh home and from de time dem hear bout money and food and freeness dem would run out de house like when akouri tail deh pun fire.

This election season gun show people how much people like sport. A piece of time people use to lef dem house without eating nutten and climb pun some trucks to go some far place fuh a rally.

Of course de people who organize de trucks use to organize food and a big drum of swank, which is lime water. Then somebody would walk around and share out money to these people.

Dem boys remember a time a truck was carrying home people from a rally when one fight start. A gyal get scratch up. De man who was de Minister of Home Affairs immediately report how some people pun de road attack de truck wid de people.

This same Minister claim how people pelt bricks and that is how de gyal get she injuries.

When de police investigate dem find that was one hell of a fight pun de truck because somebody tell somebody else bout de hungry belly nature of de party that organize de truck.

Then dem boys see how people does tun up because dem hear a tin cup knock. Long ago dem political rally was all about loud speaker and fancy words. Dem boys seh dem old time politicians woulda never get a crowd if dem was operating today.

Today if dem don’t have loud music and couple food cart you don’t have a rally. People does walk miles to hear that tin cup knock and see dem leader talk. Of course, nuff of de people don’t hear a word because dem got odda interest.

But is de money. Some paying good bread to attract people and some playing good music to attract more people.

Talk half and watch dem political rally.