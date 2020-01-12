Jaipaul Sharma quits JFAP – switches to PNCR

Nominations Day for the March 2, 2020 elections has been throwing up a number of surprises.

For example, long time executive and former Parliamentarian for the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNCR), Anthony Vieira, had thrown his lot in with the Opposition…the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

There is another surprise. Representative of the Justice For All Party (JFAP), Minister Within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jaipaul Sharma, has joined up with the PNCR.

He is one of the National Top Up Candidates, according to the list submitted by President David Granger on Friday to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for the joint slate of the A Partnership For National Unity (APNU)+Alliance for Change (AFC).

Taking his place as representative for JFAP would be a relative, Savitree Singh-Sharma, wife of the party’s founder, C.N. Sharma.

Yesterday, Sharma confirmed that he is with the PNCR and therefore part of the APNU faction. PNCR is the largest party in APNU which together with AFC, forms the coalition.

Sharma disclosed that he had thought of calling it a day after what he thought of as a successful outing as a minister. He was first the Minister within the Ministry of Finance, before being posted to Public Infrastructure.

He said that leading up to and following the December 21, 2018 no-confidence motion, there were beliefs that he was one of the persons who would have been crossing the floor, something that was furthest from the truth.

“I believe that President Granger was ordained to lead this country. I had a dream David defeated the PPP’s Goliath and he defeated a personal Goliath in his life…cancer. If God found him worthy, we can only read the signs.”

Sharma, an auditor by profession, has been outspoken on occasions, even offering to resign.

“I have worked with David Granger and I understand what he stands for. He is a credible president.”

His replacement, Savitree Singh-Sharma, was in the 2015 list, and eventually appointed a board member of the Guyana Water Inc.