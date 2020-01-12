Govt. pick-up hits electrical pole, lands in trench

A Hilux 4*4 Pick-up PVV3395 belonging to Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC), slammed into an electrical pole and landed in a trench outside Thirst Park.

The accident occurred at 22:00HRS on Friday on the Ruimveldt Public Road.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the driver was driving at a fast rate and appeared to be negotiating a turn onto Mandela Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle.

General Manager of the DHBC, Rawlston Adams, said that based on early reports received, the driver did not receive permission to operate the Pick-up.

However, he will wait on more statements and information in order to commence an investigation into the matter.

Commander of ‘A’ Division, Hector Thomas said that the driver was breathalyzed and was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

As a result, he was apprehended and taken into police custody.

The pick-up is currently at the Ruimveldt Police station.