Four arrested in connection with newspaper vendor’s murder

Mere hours after the shooting death of an Essequibo newspaper vendor during an attempt to rob him, four suspects fingered to be involved in the attack were nabbed by police.

The vendor, 48-year-old Shawn “Paperman” Mannilall was shot dead after two armed bandits confronted his family at their Parcel 61 Queenstown, Essequibo Coast home on Friday evening.

The incident occurred at around 20:00hrs.

According to police reports, Mannilall and his family were about to enter their home when they were confronted by two masked men, both wearing helmets and armed with a handgun and a cutlass.

The man’s distraught daughter, Lisa, told Kaieteur News that she and her younger sister left home at 7pm for a Bar-B-Q just a few blocks away while her parents left afterwards.

She stated that her parents returned to collect some forgotten materials and just as her mother was about to close the door, the men pounced.

“Mommy them come back to collect some cups and so and just when they about to walk out, the thief man come and they push the door and walk in. Mommy said Daddy stand up right there and they push he down and she start scream.”

According to her, one of the men brandished a silver gun and the other carried a cutlass. Both men were wearing dark-coloured clothing and helmets to shield their faces. Lisa said that after she heard her mother screaming, they ran over to investigate.

“When mommy scream, we run from the Bar-B-Q and come and same time Daddy run and them man block he and he fight up and he shoot Daddy two time and Daddy take a mopstick and lash he. And when he get lash, he shoot back again.”

As if that was not sufficient, Lisa disclosed that as the men were leaving, they shot her father once more to his left side causing him to fall before escaping.

The family rushed Munnilall to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is currently at the hospital mortuary awaiting an autopsy.

According to Lisa, her father who was a newspaper vendor since the tender age of 12 was a family man, determined to provide a good life for his family.

“He was hardworking, very…and he would go out and work all day then come home and still have time for us.”

Known characters

Sources close to the investigations revealed to Kaieteur News that the four suspects were arrested at a house in Queenstown, Essequibo playing dominos.

According to the source, two of the suspects were arrested back in November 2019 for robbing a hot vendor but not before receiving a sound beating from residents.

The other two suspects were unknown.

Kaieteur News had reported that the two suspects allegedly robbed a hotdog vendor in Cotton Field, Essequibo Coast on November 8.

The victim, Jonathan Banarsee, usually vends hot dogs along the roadside at Cotton Field.

Banarsee had said that two young men, who were both masked, stuck him up with a knife and demanded cash. The man said that the men told him to lie on the floor, while they carted off some $200,000.

Immediately after the men fled the scene, he sounded an alarm, which alerted persons who were just outside a nearby store. He added that he later pointed out his attackers and the trashing commenced.

Videos that soon circulated on social media show the two men tied up by residents. One of them appeared to be so badly beaten that he was at the point of unconsciousness.

Investigations are continuing.