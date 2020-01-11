Latest update January 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Woman arrested for dumping pot of hot oil on boyfriend

A 32-year-old woman is in police custody for dumping a pot of hot oil on her boyfriend while he was fast asleep at their Gangaram, East Canje home, Thursday afternoon.
The victim who has been identified as Danny Vanooten, 50, of Leopold Street, Georgetown is hospitalised with severe burns about his face and body while his partner Latoya Angel, of Gangaram East Canje is in police custody.
Reports are that the couple had a heated argument where Angel was reportedly assaulted by her partner.
She waited until he was asleep, placed a pot of oil to heat on the stove and doused him with the scorching liquid grease while he was fast asleep on his bed.
His screams were heard by neighbours and they rushed over. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and the police were called in. At the house they arrested the woman.
Kaieteur News understands that Vanooten would regularly visit Angel when he is in Berbice and Thursday was no different. But their brief meeting was not as pleasant this time around as previous occasions.
Police are investigating.

